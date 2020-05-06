Covid-19 has infected 511 health workers and two have died, says Zweli Mkhize

“At the end of the day, everything is about people. It is only when our people are healthy, that we will have a thriving economy.”

He said improving the economy started with good health - “nutrition, hygiene and sanitation are at the core of our people being healthy".

“There is no contradiction here. Life is complex. In terms of our scientific focus, we were able to push the peak. If we were to prolong the lockdown, it would not have delayed the peak substantially.”

SA, he added, had learnt lessons from other countries and could now spot where there were problems in dealing with the pandemic.

“We must be able to maintain a balance. It is a battle we face every day. #Covid-19 may be here for another two years.”