Eastern Cape mask economy takes off as entrepreneurs stitch up a storm

Gobe uses Ankara fabric with some designs for masks which sell for R60. The masks are then packaged into plastic ziplock bags. Ankara refers to a method that is used to create prints on fabric. It features the bright colours and patterns that often characterise African clothing.

“The embroidery takes time but I thought I’d take my game up a notch as the market has become so competitive,” she said.

Gobe started out as a crafter of beadwork and is a self-taught seamstress. She operates her business in Vincent, though it is closed during the lockdown.

Southernwood seamstress Yamkela Lize is another to have ventured into the mask economy.

“I started before lockdown and I’m lucky to be able to provide for myself, unlike others who have lost their jobs. I have two ladies who work with me but we have had to stay home,” Lize said.

She also makes use of Ankara fabric for the masks, which sell for R100.

“I like to keep the design clean, which is synonymous with my Refined Revolt brand which I started in 2015. I would also like to start something where if one person buys a mask, I give another to people most in need,” Lize said.

The common thread between Lize and Gobe is that they use polypropylene breathable fibre as an inner. This material is used in sectors like agriculture and health.

A drive down Lukin Road near Selborne College leads to mask street-seller Frederick Mudawose.

“These masks are to keep people safe and people are supporting it. I’m selling for my friend who lives in Ducats, and get some profit from the sales,” Mudawose said.