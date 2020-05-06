Eastern Cape mask economy takes off as entrepreneurs stitch up a storm
Colourful prints, branding, tie-dye and polka dots are just some of the designs you can expect to find in the burgeoning face mask industry that has sprung up in the wake of the coronavirus.
With the national health department saying cloth masks must be worn in public to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, entrepreneurs have stepped up to make the best of a bad situation, reports DispatchLIVE.
Amalinda seamstress Cebisa Gobe said the demand had been high for “three-ply”, or three-layer face masks and she had been fortunate to have enough material to make them.
“I started making masks before lockdown and it has grown. I have made more than 300 masks in the past 48 hours, with daily orders coming through. Some are custom-made and can take a while to make, while others are ready to buy,” Gobe said.
Her custom-made masks include messages — “Keep the distance” is popular — and cartoon characters.
Gobe uses Ankara fabric with some designs for masks which sell for R60. The masks are then packaged into plastic ziplock bags. Ankara refers to a method that is used to create prints on fabric. It features the bright colours and patterns that often characterise African clothing.
“The embroidery takes time but I thought I’d take my game up a notch as the market has become so competitive,” she said.
Gobe started out as a crafter of beadwork and is a self-taught seamstress. She operates her business in Vincent, though it is closed during the lockdown.
Southernwood seamstress Yamkela Lize is another to have ventured into the mask economy.
“I started before lockdown and I’m lucky to be able to provide for myself, unlike others who have lost their jobs. I have two ladies who work with me but we have had to stay home,” Lize said.
She also makes use of Ankara fabric for the masks, which sell for R100.
“I like to keep the design clean, which is synonymous with my Refined Revolt brand which I started in 2015. I would also like to start something where if one person buys a mask, I give another to people most in need,” Lize said.
The common thread between Lize and Gobe is that they use polypropylene breathable fibre as an inner. This material is used in sectors like agriculture and health.
A drive down Lukin Road near Selborne College leads to mask street-seller Frederick Mudawose.
“These masks are to keep people safe and people are supporting it. I’m selling for my friend who lives in Ducats, and get some profit from the sales,” Mudawose said.
The mask economy is also booming in Mdantsane and Zwelitsha.
Buzwe Bethu Textiles owner Nobuzwe Mabona said there should be more co-ops involved.
“I’m short on machines with the orders coming through and it would be great to work with others. We would need quality output and the ability to meet daily targets,” Zwelitsha-based Mabona said.
She prints tie-dye designs and famous brands on to her masks using the material at her disposal.
Thoko Ndlaleni, who lives in Mdantsane, said mask-making had allowed her to buy food.
“After I have made them, I carefully pack them into plastic bags so they are neat and clean. I sell the three-ply masks for R25 from my home in NU3,” Ndlaleni said.