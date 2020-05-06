From Alex to Pretoria high court - five must-read stories on man 'killed by soldiers'
The case of Alexandra man Collins Khosa, who was allegedly killed by soldiers after he was accused of violating lockdown regulations, is being heard at the Pretoria high court.
Khosa died on April 10.
Here are five must-read stories about the case:
Letter to Ramaphosa
Two weeks ago, the Khosa family presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with a legal letter demanding financial compensation for loss of support, trauma, shock, psychological assistance and any medical expenses they may have incurred relating to Khosa's death.
Lawyer Wikus Steyl of Ian Levitt Attorneys wrote that witnesses saw soldiers enter Khosa's property and accuse him of breaking lockdown rules after they saw an unattended camping chair and cup with alcohol inside Khosa's yard.
Investigation
The SA National Defence Union (Sandu) said an urgent board of inquiry must be established to investigate Khosa's death. It said the inquiry would have access to all witnesses and compile evidence. It wanted the public to understand that its members were not above the law.
Defence minister responds
Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula sent a delegation to convey the government's condolences to the Khosa family. She said an investigation by the police, military police and the military ombud would establish what happened.
Seeking justice at the Constitutional Court
Steyl said the matter would be taken to the Constitutional Court as the family sought accountability for the government's failure to provide a clear mandate on how the military must operate when enforcing the lockdown.
Pretoria high court hears case for the first time
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi on Tuesday represented the Khosa family at the Pretoria high court. He said Joburg metro police officers and soldiers who were involved in the alleged assault must be suspended pending an investigation.
The Fair and Equitable Society (FES) had lodged an urgent application to join the Khosa case, but this was struck off the roll by the court as it lacked urgency. The main matter of Khosa's alleged murder is continuing.