From Alex to Pretoria high court - five must-read stories on man 'killed by soldiers'

The case of Alexandra man Collins Khosa, who was allegedly killed by soldiers after he was accused of violating lockdown regulations, is being heard at the Pretoria high court.

Khosa died on April 10.

Here are five must-read stories about the case:

Letter to Ramaphosa

Two weeks ago, the Khosa family presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with a legal letter demanding financial compensation for loss of support, trauma, shock, psychological assistance and any medical expenses they may have incurred relating to Khosa's death.

Lawyer Wikus Steyl of Ian Levitt Attorneys wrote that witnesses saw soldiers enter Khosa's property and accuse him of breaking lockdown rules after they saw an unattended camping chair and cup with alcohol inside Khosa's yard.