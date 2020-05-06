South Africa

Government ditches 'grace period' in new rules for public transport

06 May 2020 - 18:45 By TimesLIVE
A one-hour "grace period" for taxis and other public transport vehicles under level 4 of the lockdown has been withdrawn. File photo.
A one-hour "grace period" for taxis and other public transport vehicles under level 4 of the lockdown has been withdrawn. File photo.
Image: Lebohang Mashiloane

The government has removed a one-hour "grace period" for taxis and other public transport vehicles, changing when they may operate under level 4 of the lockdown.

In a gazette published on Wednesday, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said public transport was allowed to operate from 5am to 7pm.

"The driver must ensure that the drop-off is completed by 7pm," the amendment to section 8(1) of the regulations reads.

The initial regulations, dated Monday, allow for a grace period of one hour, between 8pm and 9pm.

"Intra-provincial, metropolitan areas and districts by public transport is permitted to operate from 5am to 8pm with a grace period of an hour within which to complete the journey and drop off at 9pm," the initial regulations read.

"Intra-provincial, metropolitan areas and districts travel by private vehicle is permitted to operate from 5am to 8pm with a grace period of an hour within which to complete the journey at 9pm."

There was no mention of any changes to the regulations for private transport.

Reasons for the change were not immediately provided.

READ MORE:

Back to work: 'It feels like I have to choose if my family will have food or get corona'

As thousands of workers returned to work on Monday, there was increased traffic on several roads in Soweto, with measures put in place to manage ...
News
2 days ago

Gautrain's body scanners impress Fikile Mbalula on inspection ride

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said he was impressed with the measures put in place by Gautrain stations to adhere to the regulations on transport ...
News
2 days ago

Compulsory face masks, no meals on domestic flights - Air France on future travel by air

Air France on Wednesday revealed some of the measures it intended putting in place when flights resume, providing insight into what awaits passengers ...
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Motshekga, deputy and top official at odds over reopening date for schools News
  2. Dear Cyril, we are not your naughty children ... and Gareth Cliff also jumps in South Africa
  3. Northern Cape couple who died of home-brewed beer loved each other dearly South Africa
  4. Northern Cape couple die 'after consuming home-brewed beer' South Africa
  5. Nurse found dead at Durban hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X