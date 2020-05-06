'I want to save some money because I'm not used to getting this much' - What R740 means to SA's poorest

Zandile Mnyamana expressed relief at the topped up grant. “It’s going to help me a lot.”

Unlike others, Mnyamana gets financial assistance from her partner. With the grant increased, she said she looked at the possibility of saving at least R200 towards her child’s education.

“The grant has never been enough but we have been surviving. I want to try and save because it’s not like I’m used to getting this much [R740].”

Beneficiaries used the opportunity to purchase groceries in bulk, resulting in a shortage of trolleys for other customers.

Canned food, maize meal, eggs, chicken portions and nappies were some of the most common items purchased by shoppers.

Another beneficiary, identified only as Itumeleng, left disappointed from an ATM. Asked if she had not received her payout, she answered no — she had received it in full but was not happy because “it’s going to my landlord”.

Itumeleng said her landlord threatened her that she needed to pay R700 rent as per usual or face eviction.

This meant she would have less than R100 left. She was uncertain how she and her child would survive for the rest of the month except ask for help from relatives or head to a loan shark.

Meanwhile in Attlyn Mall in Atteridgeville, near Pretoria, grant recipients also joined long queues managed by Community Police Forum members, who were checking for masks and social distancing.

At a Shoprite supermarket, social grant beneficiaries who made use of the 'cash back' services to access their grants were given chairs and crates to sit on.