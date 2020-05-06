Impatient customers cancel orders but optimism as restaurants reopen after coronavirus lockdown

“I am sure that they are aware that we are only doing deliveries and that takes time as everyone is using the same system [to place their orders]. Unfortunately, the calls are not taken in the shops but from the call centre. We are trying to cope but we can’t satisfy everybody. We are trying by all means also to communicate with customers when their orders are delayed,” Chipundo said.

Their store had done all it could to ensure that there were no job losses after the lockdown.

“We didn’t cut down staff. We just divided them into different shifts so that we comply with the regulations. So everybody is benefiting and we just had to arrange shifts,” she said.

Chipondo said though she hasn’t checked on the numbers, she was certain there were complaints for late deliveries from customers.

Meanwhile, Kamogelo Phetla, who is the store manager of Debonairs at Maunde in Atteridgville said they were running at a loss.

“We are running at a loss. It’s too much loss. We don’t know how it is going to be because even the shifts have changed. It’s less shifts and the payment has also reduced. Everything just went down but rent is still the same. We have no problem with getting stocks on time so we are fine in terms of stock deliveries so that we operate,” he said.

Another challenge they faced was a shortage of delivery drivers.

“The challenges are that we have too many calls coming in and we have a shortage of drivers. So people complain and they demand to order via the store and it cannot happen, they must go through the call centre or online,” Phetla said.

“For now, we have two drivers — the third one is not well as he was involved in an accident. When it gets hectic we also use drivers from the nearby branch,” he said.

Phetla said on Monday, the first day of operations, they lost more than R2,000 because of cancelled orders.

“Customers are not understanding when it come to the circumstances that we are in ... Yesterday we had about 15 orders cancelled,” he said.

It was also a process for the drivers to get the orders from the shops as the stores needed to ensure that they maintain safety measures.

“When the driver gets here we check his temperature. He must sanitise his bags and load up and leave when he comes back, it is the same thing again all day,” Phetla said.