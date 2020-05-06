South Africa

Non-profit 'keeps the dream alive' with virtual violin lessons during lockdown

06 May 2020 - 07:05 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Muzukidz is keeping violin bows moving with virtual lessons during the coronavirus pandemic.
Muzukidz is keeping violin bows moving with virtual lessons during the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: Facebook/Muzukidz

Muzukidz, a non-profit organisation, is keeping the dream alive for many children in townships in Cape Town with virtual violin lessons.

According to the organisation, the lessons brought joy and hope to the children and their families long before the Covid-19 pandemic, and it wants to continue doing so.

Muzukidz offers free and intensive violin tuition to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Although the pandemic is preventing teachers and pupils from being together and attending their lessons at school, it is not stopping them from continuing their progress and enjoying the many benefits that learning music offers to young children.

“Teaching continues via WhatsApp, with specialist teachers from across the world sending them their lessons and teaching them online daily.”

The organisation provides mobile data needed by the children to facilitate the lessons. It also provides food and essentials for those in need.

Watch the video below:

WATCH | Front-line doctors compile 'Hey Jude' video to inspire South Africa

It started with a simple WhatsApp message calling for doctors to participate in a motivational music video to reassure South Africans in the face of ...
News
1 day ago

EFF's pledge to support artists who have been on its stages gets thumbs up

EFF leader Julius Malema announced that his party will pledge financial support to artists who have been with the red berets since its inception.
Politics
1 week ago

Declare books essential goods and help build literacy during the lockdown

Over a week ago the world marked World Book Day, an initiative that promotes reading, publishing and copyright.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Motshekga, deputy and top official at odds over reopening date for schools News
  2. Dear Cyril, we are not your naughty children ... and Gareth Cliff also jumps in South Africa
  3. Northern Cape couple die 'after consuming home-brewed beer' South Africa
  4. Nurse found dead at Durban hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 South Africa
  5. Northern Cape couple who died of home-brewed beer loved each other dearly South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X