Non-profit 'keeps the dream alive' with virtual violin lessons during lockdown

Muzukidz, a non-profit organisation, is keeping the dream alive for many children in townships in Cape Town with virtual violin lessons.

According to the organisation, the lessons brought joy and hope to the children and their families long before the Covid-19 pandemic, and it wants to continue doing so.

Muzukidz offers free and intensive violin tuition to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Although the pandemic is preventing teachers and pupils from being together and attending their lessons at school, it is not stopping them from continuing their progress and enjoying the many benefits that learning music offers to young children.

“Teaching continues via WhatsApp, with specialist teachers from across the world sending them their lessons and teaching them online daily.”

The organisation provides mobile data needed by the children to facilitate the lessons. It also provides food and essentials for those in need.

