Only 'priority' matters to be heard by SA courts: Ronald Lamola

Cases involving children, domestic violence and abuse will be prioritised in South African courts during the lockdown.

This is according to new directives issued by justice and constitutional development minister Ronald Lamola under the Disaster Management Act.

"All criminal cases enrolled during alert level 4 must be postponed, save for prioritised cases or trials, those taking place within the context of the permitted services stipulated within the [lockdown] regulations or where special arrangements have been made with the judicial officer hearing the matter," said the department in a statement.

Trials relating to corruption, sexual offences, gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), serious violent crimes, robbery, murder and violation of Covid-19 regulations will be prioritised.