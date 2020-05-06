Outa calls on municipalities to reduce property rates during Covid-19 lockdown

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called on South African municipalities to reduce property rates during the lockdown.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant financial impact on businesses and individuals and will continue to do so for several months to come. Municipalities around the country have the ability to assist South Africans financially by cutting or reducing property rates on their municipal bill,” said Outa's Julius Kleynhans.

He said the temporary relief Outa was petitioning for was contained in the Local Government Municipal Property Rates Act.