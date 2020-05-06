South Africa

Presidency 'essential' staff member tests positive for Covid-19

06 May 2020 - 16:13 By TimesLIVE
Access to the Union Buildings in Pretoria has been restricted after a member of the presidency staff tested positive for Covid-19.
Access to the Union Buildings in Pretoria has been restricted after a member of the presidency staff tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

An “essential staff” member within the presidency has tested positive for Covid-19.

The presidency made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that public and staff access to the Union Buildings had been limited in the wake of the diagnosis.

“In line with government’s guidelines on the management of Covid-19 cases, steps have been taken to secure treatment of the relevant staff member and to provide support to the member’s family. Steps have also been taken to ensure that officials who have contact with the staff member are screened,” the statement read.

All the presidency's buildings have also been disinfected — a process that started on Tuesday.

“Access to the Union Buildings is therefore limited to exceptional interactions,” said the statement.

“The president and deputy president have been working remotely and not from the Union Buildings since the start of lockdown.

“The presidency wishes the affected colleague a speedy recovery.”

READ MORE:

Eskom worker at Koeberg nuclear station tests positive for Covid-19

Seven other employees at the nuclear power station north of Cape Town were tested following contact with the infected person
News
2 hours ago

29 police officers 'test positive' for Covid-19 at Cape Town's biggest station

Twenty-nine officials have tested positive for Covid-19 at Cape Town’s largest police station, according to a reliable source
News
2 days ago

Another KZN hospital closes as 19 test positive for Covid-19, including two babies

A hospital in Stanger, north of Durban, has closed its doors to new patients after 19 people tested positive for Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Motshekga, deputy and top official at odds over reopening date for schools News
  2. Dear Cyril, we are not your naughty children ... and Gareth Cliff also jumps in South Africa
  3. Northern Cape couple who died of home-brewed beer loved each other dearly South Africa
  4. Northern Cape couple die 'after consuming home-brewed beer' South Africa
  5. Nurse found dead at Durban hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X