Presidency 'essential' staff member tests positive for Covid-19

An “essential staff” member within the presidency has tested positive for Covid-19.

The presidency made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that public and staff access to the Union Buildings had been limited in the wake of the diagnosis.

“In line with government’s guidelines on the management of Covid-19 cases, steps have been taken to secure treatment of the relevant staff member and to provide support to the member’s family. Steps have also been taken to ensure that officials who have contact with the staff member are screened,” the statement read.