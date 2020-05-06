South Africa

Robbers hit Khayelitsha animal clinic, holding up staff at gunpoint

06 May 2020 - 19:10 By TimesLIVE
The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, was rubbed at gunpoint on Wednesday.
The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, was rubbed at gunpoint on Wednesday.
Image: iStock

Armed robbers hit the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Wednesday.

"This has resulted in even more emotional and financial stress, over and above their lockdown difficulties," said fundraising and communications manager Marcelle du Plessis.

"We keep our gates closed during lockdown to reduce people coming on site and spreading the coronavirus. We take pets at the gate - most small pets can fit through our gate's bars. The only times we open the gate is to allow a big dog in or out, for goods deliveries and our vehicles," she said.

On Wednesday, a staff member opened the pedestrian gate to "hand a big dog back to his owner after receiving treatment".

"This is when a group of armed men pushed through the gate," said Du Plessis.

Here for the beer: hotel burglars make a beeline for the beverage fridge

First on the agenda for an armed gang who robbed a hotel in Rustenburg was alcohol.
News
6 hours ago

Among the items stolen were laptops and three cellphones from staff members. Cash collected during the day from food sales and consultation fees was also taken.

Du Plessis said everyone was "shaken" by the robbery, adding that security would be beefed up - although this will come at a cost.

"We would like to reconfigure our cameras and get a security guard at our gate. We would also like to alter our gate to include a smaller 'dog gate'. Pets can then be placed through this gate so that we do not need to open our pedestrian gate," said general manager Susan Wishart.

"However, the reality is that we will have to open our gates at some point during the day to let our staff vehicles and our ambulance in and out. This will be a large expense."

The clinic was set to reopen on Thursday May 7.

For anyone wanting to help the organisation, donations can be made to: Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Standard Bank savings account 075595710, branch: Rondebosch 025009, Reference: robbery + your name.

READ MORE:

Liquor thieves strike as expensive whisky stolen from KZN bottle store

Four men allegedly robbed a KwaZulu-Natal bottle store of thousands of rand worth of whisky
News
7 hours ago

Police arrest 18 after shop looted, goods worth R100,000 stolen

Eighteen people were arrested in Fraserburg, Northern Cape, on Saturday afternoon after they looted a tuck shop, making off with groceries worth ...
News
3 days ago

Kitty and Puppy Haven pleads for donations during lockdown - 'we don't want this sanctuary to disappear'

Kitty and Puppy Haven, an animal shelter in Midrand, Gauteng, is pleading for donations so it is able to continue operations for the duration of the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Motshekga, deputy and top official at odds over reopening date for schools News
  2. Dear Cyril, we are not your naughty children ... and Gareth Cliff also jumps in South Africa
  3. Northern Cape couple who died of home-brewed beer loved each other dearly South Africa
  4. Northern Cape couple die 'after consuming home-brewed beer' South Africa
  5. Nurse found dead at Durban hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X