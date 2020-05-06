South Africa

Seven arrested as police seize 91 Sassa cards and nearly R200,000 cash

06 May 2020 - 17:53 By Shonisani Tshikalange
A total of 91 Sassa cards and R191,671 in cash were seized from the seven arrested suspects.
A total of 91 Sassa cards and R191,671 in cash were seized from the seven arrested suspects.
Image: Supplied/Tshwane metro Police/Facebook

Tshwane metro police arrested seven people for alleged Sassa card fraud.

Police seized 91 Sassa cards and R191,671 in cash from the men.

They are expected to appear in court soon after being arrested at the Kolonade mall in Montana Park on Wednesday.

“The police were searching for various suspicious people at ATM machines in the mall. Upon searching two of the suspects, 13 Sassa cards and cash amounting to R32,431 was found in their possession. They were then arrested for Sassa card fraud after they could not account for the cards and the money in their possession,” said Tshwane metro police in a statement.

Five more suspects were arrested at the mall after further investigations.

“Among the suspects, one male and female were found in possession of 61 Sassa cards and cash amounting to R110,070 that they could not account for."

State concerned as jobless people flood centres to collect R350 grant

Labour centers across the country have experienced large numbers of visitors desperate to collect the monthly R350 social grant relief for unemployed ...
News
1 day ago

Meanwhile, some Sassa beneficiaries were happy to receive their grants on Wednesday in Pretoria without any further glitches.

Lungile Mncina, who was worried about the issues that saw many beneficiaries not being paid on Monday, received all her money.

The 48-year-old withdrew her money at a shop in Atteridgville on Wednesday and said she was grateful for the additional amount given by the government for the month.

"It will help me to buy more things. I am grateful that we got the money. The only problem is the long queues," she said.

READ MORE:

'Vulnerable people' let down by grant payment glitch: SAHRC

The South African Human Rights Commission has expressed concern about the circumstances surrounding the provision of social grants to senior citizens ...
News
1 day ago

'Sassa is betraying our elders': Mzansi responds to grant delays

Technical glitches saw thousands of beneficiaries in parts of KZN return to their homes empty-handed on Monday, despite standing in long lines since ...
News
1 day ago

Sassa says payment 'glitch' resolved and grants paid out

Sassa in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed the payment system glitch which affected old age and disability grant beneficiaries has been resolved.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Motshekga, deputy and top official at odds over reopening date for schools News
  2. Dear Cyril, we are not your naughty children ... and Gareth Cliff also jumps in South Africa
  3. Northern Cape couple who died of home-brewed beer loved each other dearly South Africa
  4. Northern Cape couple die 'after consuming home-brewed beer' South Africa
  5. Nurse found dead at Durban hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X