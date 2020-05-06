Tobacco association's four main arguments against government ban

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) on Monday filed papers at the Pretoria high court outlining its reasons for wanting the government to lift the ban on cigarette sales.

Here are the four main arguments detailed by the association:

1. No link between spread of Covid-19 and cigarettes

Fita argues that the government has failed to demonstrate a scientific link between the spread of Covid-19 and smoking tobacco products. It pointed out that comments made by health minister Zweli Mkhize in support of the ban were limited to the general ills of smoking and did not specifically relate to the potentially deadly disease.

“None of the ministers - most importantly, minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize - has demonstrated how the prohibition of the sale of cigarettes helps in preventing or reducing the spread of Covid-19.”