Undocumented migrants escape from Lindela as guards refuse to work without protection

06 May 2020 - 13:34 By Naledi Shange
A group of illegal immigrants have fled from the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp where they were awaiting repatriation.
Image: File/ Esa Alexander

A group of undocumented foreigners awaiting deportation have escaped from the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi visited the centre on Wednesday after reports that the group of about 37 fled from the centre at the weekend.

Addressing journalists, Motsoaledi revealed that the escape happened as security guards deployed to the centre downed tools because they were not supplied with protective gear to prevent them contracting Covid-19.

In a video clip shared by Newzroom Afrika, Motsoaledi said: “This escape was not meant to have happened.  It’s collateral damage between the workers and their company.”

This is a developing story.

