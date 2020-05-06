WATCH | Jacob Zuma claims son was poisoned - but he was the real target

At the time of Vusi's death, a statement from the Zuma family said: "Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma departed on July 1 2018 from complications of systematic lupus erythematosus‚ simply known as lupus."

But in the Zoom conversation with Duduzane, Zuma claims that his son was in fact poisoned - and that the people who poisoned Vusi did so to inflict pain on him.

"Here was a young man growing very bright, really with a big future, but he had to die," said Zuma.

"He had an ailment that you can control until you are very old, but he passed away very suddenly. Now that I know what took him is what pains me even more. I now know that it was people who were trying to kill me … who then took a decision to create something that would pain me, and I now know.

"It was a failure to take your life that they went to the young man in a manner that is very cruel because they interfered with his treatment in order to poison him. Now I know, so the pain has not just doubled but has tripled in me - because here I lose, for the first time, my child who had many years to live and it was in the place of me [that he was poisoned]."