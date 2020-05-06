WATCH LIVE | Pravin Gordhan briefs media on state of SOEs

Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan is on Wednesday briefing the media on state-owned entities (SOEs).

The survival of SOEs such as Eskom and SAA have been uncertain as they both rely heavily on bailouts from the government in order to stay afloat.

The government’s plan for a new SAA to emerge from the ashes could entail bringing on strategic equity partners to help the ailing airline.

In a statement on Friday responding to questions from Business Times, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, acting director-general in the public enterprises department, said: "We are open to the participation of strategic equity partners with regard to some of our SOEs, including our airlines."