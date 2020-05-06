South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Pravin Gordhan briefs media on state of SOEs

06 May 2020 - 18:25 By TimesLIVE

Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan is on Wednesday briefing the media on state-owned entities (SOEs).

The survival of SOEs such as Eskom and SAA have been uncertain as they both rely heavily on bailouts from the government in order to stay afloat.

The government’s plan for a new SAA to emerge from the ashes could entail bringing on strategic equity partners to help the ailing airline.

In a statement on Friday responding to questions from Business Times, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, acting director-general in the public enterprises department, said: "We are open to the participation of strategic equity partners with regard to some of our SOEs, including our airlines."

READ MORE:

Government open to strategic partner for SAA

Government’s plan for a new SAA to emerge from the ashes could entail bringing on strategic equity partners to help the ailing airline.
News
5 days ago

Next 48 hours crucial to save SAA and SAX — and thousands of jobs: unions

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said the next 48 hours would be crucial in the bid to save ...
News
1 week ago

Retrenchments at embattled SAA put on hold

An agreement has been reached between the government and SAA’s business rescue practitioners to hold off on the signing of retrenchment agreements at ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Motshekga, deputy and top official at odds over reopening date for schools News
  2. Dear Cyril, we are not your naughty children ... and Gareth Cliff also jumps in South Africa
  3. Northern Cape couple who died of home-brewed beer loved each other dearly South Africa
  4. Northern Cape couple die 'after consuming home-brewed beer' South Africa
  5. Nurse found dead at Durban hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X