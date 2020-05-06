South Africa

Western Cape Spar halts sale of burger patties & stationery to support neighbouring businesses

06 May 2020 - 08:22 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Palm Grove Spar in the Western Cape is spreading love and hope amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: Facebook/Spar Palm Grove

As businesses struggle to survive due to the lockdown and employees around the country lose their jobs and endure pay cuts, Palm Grove Spar in the Western Cape is playing its part by lightening the financial burden and uncertainty that comes with it.

In honour of businesses who are trying to stay afloat, the supermarket shared on its Facebook page that it would remove all it's stationery from its isles, as well as burger patties for the benefit of neighbouring businesses, PenCafe stationers and restaurant RocoMamas.

This as government implemented level 4 of the lockdown on Friday, May 1, which allows for limited economic activity and some businesses to resume operations.

The supermarket said that while it had big plans for the year 2020, like everyone around the globe, it did not see the Covid-19 pandemic coming. It has since taken time to reflect on privileges the store and its workers have been afforded during the lockdown.

“As the sun sets over our store tonight, we are overwhelmed with gratitude. We are open, we are serving our community and our staff are able to earn an income while we are doing what we love.”

It concluded by emphasising the importance of business owners sticking together and supporting one another in these trying times.

“As business owners, now more than ever, we need to support each other.”

