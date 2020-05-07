60% of those with Covid-19 in Gauteng have got better: David Makhura

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng is 1,720 while 61% of those who tested positive since March 6 have recovered.

Premier David Makhura announced the figures during a provincial command council weekly update on Thursday.

“Slowing down the infection flattens the curve. A lower mortality rate, higher recovery rate and fewer active cases are what Gauteng has achieved during the lockdown.

“There are 70 patients currently admitted in hospitals. Eight patients are in ICU, eight in private and none in the public sector. Our clinicians emphasise that early interventions are important (oxygenation, fluid supportive treatment, prone position & blood thinning) could be the reason behind fewer complications and low mortality,” Makhura said.

In response to the next phase of the disease, Makhura said the local government will focus on testing and screening, particularly in sectors such as retail where a lot of people gather to shop, and in highly congested settlements.

“It’s difficult to achieve social distancing in high-density settlements. There’s a relationship between social vulnerability and achieving social distancing. Hence our testing is targeted.

“As we go into winter we are very alert. We are not out of the woods, we can’t be complacent,” he said.