91-year-old dies waiting in long social grants queue

The community policing forum (CPF) in Atteridgeville said it was shaken by the death of a 91-year-old woman who was waiting to receive her Sassa grant at Atlyn mall on Monday.

Sello Ramaphakela, a member of the CPF, said the woman didn’t even get the chance to receive her grant.

“Some of our members spotted her in the line looking unwell and asked if she was fine. She told us that she had high blood pressure. She was given a chair but she later collapsed,” he said.

He said long queues for grants were a struggle, especially for older people.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident, and said there was no case opened as it was declared a natural death.

The Gauteng community safety department said it was unfortunate that the incident happened during these most difficult conditions. The department said the old woman was spotted by a patroller deployed in Atteridgeville.

Spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said more than 3,000 community patrollers had been deployed to assist during the Covid-19 lockdown to ensure compliance with the regulations and adherence to the Disaster Management Act.

“They are also tasked with helping and ensuring that the elderly, disabled and child support grant beneficiaries comply with social distancing at identified Sassa pay points, as well as at various shopping malls,” said Morwane.