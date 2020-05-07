Business for SA sounds Covid-19 mental health warning

Business for SA (B4SA) has issued a stark warning about the mental health effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the enormous stress and anxiety facing employers and the workforce will be felt for years to come.

SA is entering its seventh week of a stringent national lockdown, which has seen the government impose sweeping restrictions on trade, travel, drinking, smoking and social interaction. B4SA this week painted a bleak picture of the economic outlook for SA, projecting GDP could fall 10.3%-6.7% in 2020.

By Wednesday evening, SA’s tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases stood at 7,808, with 153 deaths. The government eased some restrictions on May 1, but schools, universities and many businesses remain closed; a curfew has been imposed; and most people remain confined to their homes, reports BusinessLIVE.

“We are justifiably focused on the here and now of the pandemic, but I believe there is a looming, second-order mental health crisis that is only beginning to emerge,” said B4SA’s public outreach workstream head Judy Nwokedi, who is also COO of Tourvest.