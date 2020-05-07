Cape Town's Sea Point heats up as car of resident feeding homeless is set alight

In February, a member of the group was arrested for allegedly slashing his neighbour's tyres, according to police sources. A case of malicious damage to property was later provisionally struck off the roll.

When Wagenaar started handing out food in front of his apartment building, group administrator Paul Jacobson accused him of “causing the premature deaths of many street people” by giving them food.

Jacobson also posted Wagenaar's address and ID number, as well as photographs of his car, and in another post he defended this move, saying: “If there was a situation that deserved name and shame it was this.

“[Wagenaar's] actions go against all the directives of responsible giving and also encourages others to breach isolation and lockdown. We have a real problem with this idiot.”

Wagenaar did not respond to numerous TimesLIVE calls and messages, but told IOL he believed the attack on his car was “an escalation of the backlash he had received from the community”.

He added: “We feed homeless people and there are a handful of people not happy with it and they have rallied [other] people.

“Two Fridays ago, the police asked me for my permit. We had a valid permit in place and then last night at about 3.40am I saw my car was set alight and was burnt to the ground.