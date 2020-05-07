COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Medical schemes provide little aid for cash-strapped members

May 7 2020 - 07:55

If you've lost your income due to the lockdown, your options are limited

Ronny* is a member of Discovery Health medical scheme. His premium this month was R2,384, including Vitality. He earns money as a consultant, but demand for his services dried up, along with his income, under the lockdown.

Fortunately, Ronny has been able to draw some income for May from his new start-up, and has accumulated enough savings to cover his medical scheme payment. But Ronny says that without his savings, he would not be able to maintain his health insurance.