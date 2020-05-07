South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Medical schemes provide little aid for cash-strapped members

07 May 2020 - 08:02 By TimesLIVE
Nurses hold newborn babies wearing face shields, as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at the National Maternity Hospital in Hanoi on May 6, 2020.
Image: Nhac NGUYEN / AFP

May 7 2020 - 07:55

If you've lost your income due to the lockdown, your options are limited

Ronny* is a member of Discovery Health medical scheme. His premium this month was R2,384, including Vitality. He earns money as a consultant, but demand for his services dried up, along with his income, under the lockdown.

Fortunately, Ronny has been able to draw some income for May from his new start-up, and has accumulated enough savings to cover his medical scheme payment. But Ronny says that without his savings, he would not be able to maintain his health insurance.

May 7 2020 - 07:03

Government is planning to introduce a new electronic driving licence card 

Transport department director-general Alec Moemi told parliament on Wednesday that they are working on a more durable driving licence card, with improved security features. It is set to be introduced within the next two years.

Moemi said there was a huge need for the modernisation of licences.

May 7 2020 - 07:00

Fur babies are also feeling the Covid blues

Noticed something unusual about your pup?  Well, lockdown stress can make your pet sick.

May 7 2020 - 06:30

116-year-old has survived more than a century, including the brutal apartheid era, however, he needs his tobacco

All Fredie Blom wants for his 116th birthday on Friday is something he cannot get under lockdown: tobacco to roll his own cigarettes.

A tall man with a smoky-grey beard below his mask, Blom could be the oldest man alive -despite “smoking like a chimney” all his life, according to his wife Janneta.

“He is stressed about having no more tobacco. He used to roll his own with newspaper, that was his hobby,” she says. “Nothing can comfort him now.”

May 7 2020 - 06:01

The SA Democratic Teachers’ Union is polling its members for their views on theThe SA Democratic Teachers’ Union is polling its members for their views on the reopening of schools.

It is adamant that no school will be allowed to open until minimum requirements are met.

May 7 2020 - 06:00

Emergency workers make their own Covid-19 protective equipment

Emergency medical services (EMS) workers in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, resorted to using plastic sheets, duct tape and bed covers to protect themselves while transporting patients at the weekend.

But the Western Cape health department says workers have been given sufficient personal protective equipment.

