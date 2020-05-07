eNCA anchors 'off air but not suspended' after criticising Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

TimesLIVE was unable to get a response from eNCA on Thursday but MD Norman Ndivhuho Munzhelele told News24 in a brief statement: “eNCA anchors Jane Dutton and Xoli Mngambi have not been suspended. This is an internal matter and remains between the employer and employees.”

Other news anchors hosted the morning show on Thursday.

The pair incurred the wrath of many on Twitter for saying on Monday that Dlamini-Zuma had overridden Ramaphosa regarding the controversial ban on cigarette sales.

Ramaphosa had earlier said cigarette sales would be allowed under level 4 restrictions. However, at a subsequent briefing Dlamini-Zuma said this decision had been overturned.

Dutton said in an introduction to the show on Monday that Dlamini-Zuma was “controlling the narrative”.

“She used her power and considerable influence to ensure the ban on cigarette sales would continue,” she said.

Mngambi added: “Well, just one move and it was done. Why did she do that? Is it because the president is particularly popular right now, or is it a reminder that the party politics at Luthuli House, the rivalry there, is still very much at play?”

Dutton then said Dlamini-Zuma “publicly emasculated” Ramaphosa - and that the public had been “duped” in the decision to go against the president's statement.

Mngambi then said there were fears SA had “become a police state under rogue ministers”.

The pair were roundly criticised for the comments, and on Tuesday issued as apology.