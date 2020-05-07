South Africa

Has your employer received UIF funding? Here’s how to find out

07 May 2020 - 13:43 By Luke Charter
Unemployed people queue for UIF payments.
Image: Sunday Times

With thousands of businesses being forced to close for the duration of the Covid-19 national lockdown, South Africans are struggling with huge financial burdens, with many not being paid their full salaries or put on forced unpaid leave.

The Covid-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (TERS) has been set up by the government to give assistance by offering special payouts to people who have been affected.

Workers are entitled to a maximum of R6,730 a month, with a minimum of R3,500, depending on their salaries.

More than 100,000 payments to companies have already been paid by the scheme.

To check if your employer is one of them, you can download the full list by clicking here to visit the UIF-Covid-19 TERS national disaster application system website.

UIF has not yet started accepted applications for May, but the list contains the names of businesses who have received relief so far.

- DispatchLIVE

