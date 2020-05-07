IN QUOTES | Jacob and Duduzane Zuma talk alleged poisoning, death of Kate and Mabuza
Zooming with Zumas is the latest controversial “show” to provide Mzansi with some “explosive” content under lockdown. It features former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane.
On Wednesday, the father and son duo released the first episode after teasing social media with a trailer earlier this week.
In part 1 of the video, shared on YouTube, the former president and his son discuss Zuma's alleged poisoning, the death of Duduzane’s mother and the alleged poisoning of deputy president David Mabuza.
Here is the interview in seven interesting quotes:
Alleged poisoning of Zuma 'traumatised' family
“I remember waiting for your inauguration in 2014 ... Your medical staff didn’t want you to go through with it because you were so ill, but you decided to carry on with your duties and overcame it - but barely.
“We could see that you were in a weakened state. From there we suspected that you were poisoned because your health deteriorated very quickly after that.” — Duduzane
'Three different kinds of poisons' used on Zuma
“That was one of the toughest challenges I faced. I had already gotten information that I was poisoned but was faced with a situation of trying to fight the poison.
“It was very difficult. I knew that the poisoning was very sophisticated. I knew once I went there it would be defeated. There were three different kinds of poisons used on me at once.” — Jacob Zuma
Zuma 'had to be killed' because of his role and beliefs
“The reason why I had to be killed - up to this time, it has not stopped - was partly because of the work I've done in the struggle that was given by the ANC as my organisation.
“Secondly, it’s because of my beliefs, politically, about how our country should be. I joined the struggle very young to liberate the country.” — Jacob Zuma
Future book to reveal all
The former president hinted that he will be writing a book - and in it he will reveal how he is still alive after many “doses of poison”
“I can’t blame myself because I took the decision to fight for my country. I know I was not poisoned just once. Each time I looked better, they put another dose.” — Jacob Zuma
Kate Zuma's suicide in 2000
“It was late morning. I was minding my own business ... One of the staff members came running frantically to get my attention ... I get to your room, and obviously, you were not there ... They bring me to the room and they say, 'Look brace yourself, something is going on here.'
“When I get into the room, and when I look to the right, mom was laying on the bed, she was non-responsive, frothing at the mouth. I don't think people were aware of what was going on.” — Duduzane
Mabuza's flight to Moscow
Duduzane allegedly helped then Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza to fly to Moscow to be treated for his alleged poisoning.
“I was shocked at what I saw. He could barely walk on his own. The panic ensued from the pilots. They came to me and asked me if he was OK. He could hardly speak.” — Duduzane
Communication breakdown
According to Duduzane, Mabuza allegedly stopped communicating with him and was surprised as to why.
“I’m mentioning the story because he is dear to us. There has been a breakdown of the relationship with him from his side. I don’t know why, but one day he and I will have that discussion.” — Duduzane