IN QUOTES | Jacob and Duduzane Zuma talk alleged poisoning, death of Kate and Mabuza

Zooming with Zumas is the latest controversial “show” to provide Mzansi with some “explosive” content under lockdown. It features former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane.

On Wednesday, the father and son duo released the first episode after teasing social media with a trailer earlier this week.

In part 1 of the video, shared on YouTube, the former president and his son discuss Zuma's alleged poisoning, the death of Duduzane’s mother and the alleged poisoning of deputy president David Mabuza.