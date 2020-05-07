IN QUOTES | Pravin Gordhan on SOEs: 'Corrupt elements must be jailed'

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday night addressed parliament's joint committee on the state of government-owned entities.

He was joined by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, who also responded to questions from MPs.

Here are six critical points from Gordhan:

Mining at level 4

“At level 4, mining is not on full scale. There is a ramping up that takes place but also importantly, there are health measures that need to be taken in order for workers to return to work. Those measures must be taken by the companies concerned.”

Corruption in SOEs

“It is time there are some severe consequences for people involved in corruption in any one of the entities and who need to find themselves behind jail for corruption at a municipal level. We will welcome those measures.”