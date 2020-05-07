South Africa

IN QUOTES | Pravin Gordhan on SOEs: 'Corrupt elements must be jailed'

07 May 2020 - 09:10 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan addressed parliament on Wednesday night on the state of government-owned entities. He was joined by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan addressed parliament on Wednesday night on the state of government-owned entities. He was joined by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.
Image: Trevor Samson

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday night addressed parliament's joint committee on the state of government-owned entities.

He was joined by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, who also responded to questions from MPs. 

Here are six critical points from Gordhan: 

Mining at level 4

“At level 4, mining is not on full scale. There is a ramping up that takes place but also importantly, there are health measures that need to be taken in order for workers to return to work. Those measures must be taken by the companies concerned.”

Corruption in SOEs

“It is time there are some severe consequences for people involved in corruption in any one of the entities and who need to find themselves behind jail for corruption at a municipal level. We will welcome those measures.”

Pravin Gordhan briefs media on state of SOEs

Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan is briefing the media on state-owned entities (SOEs) on Wednesday.
News
16 hours ago

Business rescue practitioners too expensive

“We have called on BRPs themselves, which would include some accounting firms to actually reduce their fees by anything up to 40% so that they contribute, like the staff would be contributing, to a proper outcome of this process.”

Denel

“Denel's financial standing is stable, but not one that is ideal. They need to get to a point where they start producing more commodities that they can sell, so they can generate income.”

SAA not being privatised

“We are not privatising SAA. My political party has been clear on that. We will entertain strategic equity partners.”

Trade unions

“Trade unions fully participated in the design process by sharing their thoughts and experiences on various aspects, from routes to what maintenance organisations should or shouldn't be doing. We want a more consensual approach on the understanding that not every employee will be re-employed in the new airline.”

READ MORE:

Gordhan slams SAA business rescuers for spending R35m on US consultants

The government is unhappy that SAA business rescue practitioners spent between R30m and R35m on American consultants, while it has not yet seen any ...
Politics
14 hours ago

Government open to strategic partner for SAA

Government’s plan for a new SAA to emerge from the ashes could entail bringing on strategic equity partners to help the ailing airline.
News
5 days ago

Eskom cracks whip as staff plunder infrastructure

Eskom says the growing number of its employees involved in theft and criminal activities is of major concern.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Northern Cape couple who died of home-brewed beer loved each other dearly South Africa
  2. Most education officials not at work despite Motshekga's May 4 return date South Africa
  3. Dear Cyril, we are not your naughty children ... and Gareth Cliff also jumps in South Africa
  4. Northern Cape couple die 'after consuming home-brewed beer' South Africa
  5. Girl, 15, raped over period of several months South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X