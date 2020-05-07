KZN MEC sickened by 'rotten food' delivery from popular fast-food chain

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has urged people to check their fast-food orders after she says she received rotten food from a popular fast food chain.

According to Khoza she placed an order for lunch via a delivery app while in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday. While consuming the food she noticed black spots on the dough of her wrap, which she believed resembled maggots.

“I only realised towards the end of the meal that the dough was covered with black particles. I kept removing this earlier as I thought it was nothing but issues of food processing,” said the MEC. “I checked the food item to determine if it was still in good condition due to its strange taste. It was clear that I have consumed wrong food with old dough. I opted to stop eating to avoid getting sick,” she added.

Khoza said that there was a low probability of her getting sick from the food but had consulted her doctor just as a precaution.

“Fearing that I might get sick, I decided to consult my doctor. But it's less expected that a fast food outlet that we entrust with our lives can sell old stuff. This is really sickening,” said Khoza.

Khoza said that she would be consulting economic development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube on laws around the selling of rotten food.

Department spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said that they did not alert the fast food chain about the food because they aren't able to physically go into the store under lockdown rules.