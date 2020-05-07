KZN pharmacy admits to charging excessive prices for face masks

A KwaZulu-Natal pharmacy has admitted to charging excessive prices for face masks, the Competition Commission said.

The Mandeni Pharmacy, according to the commission, signed a consent agreement which was confirmed as an order of the Competition Tribunal.

In terms of its agreement with the commission, the pharmacy agreed to:

immediately desist from the excessive pricing conduct;

reduce its net margin on facial masks with immediate effect; and

donate essential goods amounting to R300 (the total value obtained from the “overcharge” for face masks) to Mandeni Child Welfare situated in Mandeni, KZN.

“On March 23 2020, the commission received information about Mandeni Pharmacy in relation to inflated prices of face masks that it was charging customers in March 2020. Face masks fall under the protected category of ‘medical and hygiene supplies’ in the Consumer Protection Regulations,” the commission said.