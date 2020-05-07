Look! A 'coronasaurus' went shopping in the Western Cape - and customers loved it

The growing global trend of customers going grocery shopping in inflatable T-Rex costumes has made its way to SA - and people are loving it.

With the persistent uncertainty on when the coronavirus pandemic will end, people are going to extreme measures when in public spaces to practise social distancing. Yup, for some wearing a face mask and having an alcohol-based hand sanitiser simply isn't enough.

Plumstead Pick n Pay in the Western Cape on Wednesday shared a picture of an “unexpected visitor” who wore the inflatable costume while going about the store, much to the amusement of customers who encountered it.