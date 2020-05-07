South Africa

Look! A 'coronasaurus' went shopping in the Western Cape - and customers loved it

Customers say the T-rex made shopping fun.
Image: Facebook/Pick n Pay Plumstead

The growing global trend of customers going grocery shopping in inflatable T-Rex costumes has made its way to SA - and people are loving it.

With the persistent uncertainty on when the coronavirus pandemic will end, people are going to extreme measures when in public spaces to practise social distancing. Yup, for some wearing a face mask and having an alcohol-based hand sanitiser simply isn't enough.

Plumstead Pick n Pay in the Western Cape on Wednesday shared a picture of an “unexpected visitor” who wore the inflatable costume while going about the store, much to the amusement of customers who encountered it.

We had an unexpected visitor in our store today 😄

Posted by Pick n Pay Plumstead on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Funny responses flocked the comments section as many called the creature a “coronasaurus”, while others said they want it to come shopping at the supermarkets in their neighbourhoods.

Gabrielle Pitman said: "So amazing.”

Kate Noir wrote: "Would have loved to have seen the coronasaurus try to take items off the shelves with those tiny arms."

Samantha Findlay-Bond was one of those lucky enough to have spotted the creature, and shared: “Saw that on my way out at the shop today!”

In March, Good Morning America spoke to New York resident Flo Myrick who gained instant internet fame when she went grocery shopping in an inflatable T-Rex costume because of concerns about social distancing.

“I wanted to lighten the mood for myself and other people. Many were able to get a laugh out of it and that makes me happy,” she said. "The store assistant manager said customers were surprised, and children were excited."

