Medical schemes provide little aid for cash-strapped members

The council lists 76 different medical aid schemes. Eighteen schemes are open, meaning that membership is not limited to a particular company, industry or status. Just under 5 million people were beneficiaries of open schemes by the close of 2018.

GroundUp sent questions to 10 of the largest open medical schemes, and the closed scheme Profmed (whose membership is limited to professionals, and thus semi-open). They were asked what provisions they have put in place to accommodate their members that may have lost their jobs or part of their income. Answers were received from Discovery, Bonitas, Momentum, and Fedhealth.

Discovery: 2,792,583 beneficiaries (largest), with R19bn in reserves in 2020

Discovery “requested and received an exemption from the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) that allows members to use their Medical Savings Account (MSA)”.

Members with at least one month’s contributions worth in their MSA can use that balance to pay for their total medical scheme contribution for up to three months. According to Discovery, more than 200,000 families (approximately 15% of all Discovery members) would qualify for this relief.

But for members that do not have an MSA, or do not have enough money in their MSA, there is no such relief.

“On a monthly basis, [Discovery] collects more than R6bn in contributions … Unfortunately the scheme is not in a position to approve all requests for contribution concessions from its reserves. Providing support to cover contributions to all members would deplete all R19bn of reserves in just three months, rendering the scheme unable to pay members’ claims and sustain itself.”

Discovery added that R2.3bn - or 12% of its reserves - are available to be used to cover contributions for qualifying small- and medium-sized businesses, as an interest-free loan. This is also in line with the council’s regulatory advice in their 10 April circular.