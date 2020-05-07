Parenting under lockdown - fed up kids send 'lawyer's letter' to mom

Throughout the lockdown, parents have turned to social media to share their frustrations as equally frustrated children empty the cupboards and fridges and resist doing chores. Parents have scrambled to find activities to keep them busy and quiet long enough to get some work done from home.

And then of course there's sitting down to do school work.

But a lighthearted post shared by one parent on Twitter revealed that it's been just as tough for the little ones.

Bulelwa Mabasa on Thursday said she had been served with an authentic looking “cease and desist” letter from her two children, who were tired of being disciplined and forced to do household chores.