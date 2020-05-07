South Africa

Potchefstroom community health centre closes after nurse tests positive for Covid-19

07 May 2020 - 14:55 By Mpho Koka
A nurse at a health facility in Potchefstroom has tested positive for coronavirus.
A nurse at a health facility in Potchefstroom has tested positive for coronavirus.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

North West health MEC Madoda Sambatha said that a nurse at the Promosa Community Health Centre in Potchefstroom had tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, the department decided to close the facility for decontamination.

The MEC said a mobile clinic had been deployed “to ensure access and continued service delivery until decontamination of the facility”.

Sambatha added that response teams started with contact processes for patients, staff and their families.

“All staff members at the facility will be placed under quarantine for the next 14 days. The outbreak response teams are checking suitability of their homes for self-quarantine,” said Sambatha.

“If homes do not meet the criteria for self-quarantine, they will be taken to a designated quarantine site. This also applies to their families and patients.

“The department has appointed additional staff, however we will have to scale down services like hours of operation and maternity services. The clients will be serviced at other facilities.”

On Wednesday, the North West had a total of 37 of the confirmed 7,808 Covid-19 cases in SA. The province is yet to record a death from the pandemic.

MORE

Asthmatic and diabetic Gautengers to be tested for coronavirus

After initially limiting coronavirus testing to people who had travelled overseas, displayed symptoms of the virus or been exposed to patients who ...
News
2 days ago

Look! A 'coronasaurus' went shopping in the Western Cape - and customers loved it

Customers worldwide are going to extreme measures to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus
News
5 hours ago

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari tests positive for Covid-19

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that midfielder Ben Motshwari has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Northern Cape couple who died of home-brewed beer loved each other dearly South Africa
  2. Most education officials not at work despite Motshekga's May 4 return date South Africa
  3. Dear Cyril, we are not your naughty children ... and Gareth Cliff also jumps in South Africa
  4. No try-ons, no returns for clothing: Retailers adjust rules as shoppers fume Consumer Live
  5. Girl, 15, raped over period of several months South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
X