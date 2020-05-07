Potchefstroom community health centre closes after nurse tests positive for Covid-19

North West health MEC Madoda Sambatha said that a nurse at the Promosa Community Health Centre in Potchefstroom had tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, the department decided to close the facility for decontamination.

The MEC said a mobile clinic had been deployed “to ensure access and continued service delivery until decontamination of the facility”.

Sambatha added that response teams started with contact processes for patients, staff and their families.