Potchefstroom community health centre closes after nurse tests positive for Covid-19
North West health MEC Madoda Sambatha said that a nurse at the Promosa Community Health Centre in Potchefstroom had tested positive for Covid-19.
As a result, the department decided to close the facility for decontamination.
The MEC said a mobile clinic had been deployed “to ensure access and continued service delivery until decontamination of the facility”.
Sambatha added that response teams started with contact processes for patients, staff and their families.
“All staff members at the facility will be placed under quarantine for the next 14 days. The outbreak response teams are checking suitability of their homes for self-quarantine,” said Sambatha.
“If homes do not meet the criteria for self-quarantine, they will be taken to a designated quarantine site. This also applies to their families and patients.
“The department has appointed additional staff, however we will have to scale down services like hours of operation and maternity services. The clients will be serviced at other facilities.”
On Wednesday, the North West had a total of 37 of the confirmed 7,808 Covid-19 cases in SA. The province is yet to record a death from the pandemic.