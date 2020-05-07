Prasa has lost R199m due to Covid-19, will resume operations on level 3

The Covid-19 pandemic has had an enormous financial impact on Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), with revenue loss estimated at R199m since the lockdown period began.

Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo said this revenue loss has resulted in further cash constraints on an already strained financial situation. He said the projected revenue loss for the year at this stage was R757m.

Mpondo revealed these figures on Thursday when he briefed the media on the progress his team has made in its drive to turn around the company since he took over as administrator on December 9 last year.

He said Prasa terminated all services during levels 5 and 4 of the lockdown, in line with Disaster Management Act regulations.

Despite the loss in revenue, Mpondo said the lockdown also severely affected Prasa's planned critical maintenance work due to the continued shortage of required commodities, as key suppliers to Prasa were closed during the lockdown.