Province needs to balance health needs with opening the economy - WC premier Alan Winde

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Thursday that he “really would not like to go back to level 5 lockdown" because the province needs to open its economy.

He appealed to residents to help prevent this.

The Western Cape has 4,049 people with Covid-19 — almost half the people infected in SA — and 76 people had died of it in the province.

“The number of deaths is higher because we have more established community transmission and, because we have more cases, we have more deaths,” said provincial health chief Dr Keith Cloete at a joint briefing.

Asked whether level 5 was likely, given the concentration of cases in the province, the premier replied: “Of course, there is always this possibility [to return to level 5] but, as of now, we are monitoring and managing the system.”

The province needs to balance its health needs with opening the economy, said Winde.