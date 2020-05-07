'Raging epidemic' by month end - and lockdown just destroying the economy

“The provinces outside the Western Cape do not test and trace as a health prevention strategy, and are therefore letting the epidemic spread.

“The lockdown cannot prevent further spread as many at-risk populations cannot socially distance.

“The controls on economic activity also appear not to be rationally connected to any prevention strategy and are just harming the economy without preventing the spread,” he said.

Van den Heever said the government had also failed to establish a programme of strategic testing and tracing, despite having ample time to do so.

“Most of the testing is not strategic and is just aimed at testing symptomatic cases and some of their contacts.

“Strategic testing and tracing involves attempts to identify outbreak clusters through sample testing and deep contact tracing. SA has both failed to develop the capability for strategic testing and hasn't even managed to develop an app that can be used to deepen contact tracing,” he said.

He said the country was behind on strategic testing and tracing and it was possible that “we won't catch up”.

“The implication is that we will have a raging epidemic by the end of May despite the massive knock we have taken to the economy.