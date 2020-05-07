South Africans stuck in Morocco plead for money to get them home

Just over $350 (about R6,500) has been raised for 34 South Africans stranded in Morocco by flight restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The group of South Africans, who have been stuck in Morocco more than a month, are pleading for funds to pay for repatriation as they continue to battle with finances and resources.

The group, through a crowdfunding page, is asking for anything from $1 (R18,61) to help raise $25,000 (around R465,000) to pay for a chartered CemAir fight to get them home.

Kwena Isadore Moabelo, one of the stranded South Africans in Morocco, took to Instagram to plead for funds.

“After seven weeks of trying to get home, we have finally managed to secure a chartered flight with CemAir, which will allow us to pick up fellow South Africans in four other African countries before we head home,” he said.