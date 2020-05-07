South Africa

Suspected loan sharks bust with more than 200 Sassa cards at Sebokeng mall

07 May 2020 - 09:54 By Iavan Pijoos
The two suspects were seen withdrawing money using various Sassa cards at an Absa machine near the Spar at Thabong Mall.
Suspected loan sharks were caught with more than 200 Sassa cards and money at a mall in Sebokeng, Gauteng, on Wednesday, the provincial department of community safety said.

Department spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said patrollers appointed by them spotted two suspects withdrawing money using various Sassa cards at an Absa machine near the Spar at Thabong Mall.

The department has deployed more than 3,000 community patrollers to assist during the Covid-19 lockdown to ensure compliance with the regulations and adherence to the Disaster Management Act.

Morwane said the patrollers alerted police who arrested the two suspects.

They are believed to be loan sharks who took the Sassa cards from their owners, he said.

The suspects were detained at the Sebokeng police station.

The patrollers were also tasked to help the elderly, disabled and child support beneficiaries at various Sassa payment points.

They have also been deployed in identified crime hotspots across the province.

“The deployment of community patrollers augurs well in our efforts to improve the safety levels of our citizens, especially during this global pandemic.

“Community patrollers are the first line of defence and a force multiplier in ensuring that our streets and homes are safe at all times. They have been working tirelessly to turn the tide against crime and ensuring adherence to the lockdown regulations,” Morwane said.

