Suspected loan sharks bust with more than 200 Sassa cards at Sebokeng mall

Suspected loan sharks were caught with more than 200 Sassa cards and money at a mall in Sebokeng, Gauteng, on Wednesday, the provincial department of community safety said.

Department spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said patrollers appointed by them spotted two suspects withdrawing money using various Sassa cards at an Absa machine near the Spar at Thabong Mall.

The department has deployed more than 3,000 community patrollers to assist during the Covid-19 lockdown to ensure compliance with the regulations and adherence to the Disaster Management Act.