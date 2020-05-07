South Africa

Third Covid-19 related death in Limpopo during heart surgery

07 May 2020 - 11:28 By Naledi Shange
A 76-year-old man with a heart condition died at the Netcare Pholoso hospital. Stock image.
A 76-year-old man with a heart condition died at the Netcare Pholoso hospital. Stock image.
Image: Tyler Olson/123rf.com

Limpopo has recorded its third Covid-19 related fatality.

The provincial health department said on Thursday the latest fatality was a 76-year-old man with a heart condition. He died at the Netcare Pholoso hospital.  

“He needed an emergency, life-saving procedure to keep his heart working. Unfortunately he passed away during the operation. He had also tested Covid-19 positive and therefore was reported as a Covid-19 death,” the department said.

Since the outbreak, the province has recorded 41 infections with most of the patients recovering. Ten positive cases remain and all of the patients are in isolation.

“Currently there are no Covid-19 patients admitted in our hospitals, both public and private.”

MORE

Five new Covid-19 deaths takes SA toll past 150, confirmed cases at 7,808

The number of Covid-19 deaths in SA climbed past 150, with the health ministry confirming five additional fatalities on Wednesday.
News
14 hours ago

Tests after death confirm ailing man in Limpopo had Covid-19

Limpopo's health department said tests have confirmed that a man who died at a private medical practice was Covid-19 positive but did not appear to ...
News
1 week ago

58% of South Africans killed by Covid-19 are men, Mkhize reveals

Demographic information released for the first time shows that 58% of the 123 South Africans killed by Covid-19 are men.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Northern Cape couple who died of home-brewed beer loved each other dearly South Africa
  2. Most education officials not at work despite Motshekga's May 4 return date South Africa
  3. Dear Cyril, we are not your naughty children ... and Gareth Cliff also jumps in South Africa
  4. Girl, 15, raped over period of several months South Africa
  5. Northern Cape couple die 'after consuming home-brewed beer' South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X