Third Covid-19 related death in Limpopo during heart surgery

The provincial health department said on Thursday the latest fatality was a 76-year-old man with a heart condition. He died at the Netcare Pholoso hospital.

“He needed an emergency, life-saving procedure to keep his heart working. Unfortunately he passed away during the operation. He had also tested Covid-19 positive and therefore was reported as a Covid-19 death,” the department said.

Since the outbreak, the province has recorded 41 infections with most of the patients recovering. Ten positive cases remain and all of the patients are in isolation.

“Currently there are no Covid-19 patients admitted in our hospitals, both public and private.”