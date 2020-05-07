Walkers warned to beware of muggers during three-hour exercise window

Be careful on your morning jog or walk, security company Fidelity ADT has warned, because opportunistic cellphone muggers could pounce.

The security firm warned that opportunistic criminals could use the three-hour window for outdoor exercise to target people.

“We have received numerous reports of theft of electronic devices such as cellphones from joggers, walkers and cyclists, and even laptops and iPads through open windows or unlocked doors,” said Fidelity ADT spokesperson Charnel Hattingh.

With many families still at home, cars are parked in driveways, bicycles, toys and tools left in gardens and more doors, windows and security gates left open — all appealing to criminals.

“The best defence against burglars, opportunistic thieves or armed robbers is to make your property as unattractive to criminals as possible by implementing extra precautions to keep your belongings safe, inside and outside the home,” said Hattingh.

A reaction officer this week caught a suspect who allegedly stole two children’s bicycles out of a garage at a home in Mayberry Park, Alberton, in Gauteng.

“He was casually walking down the road ... Last week, unfortunately, we had a couple of more serious cases where cyclists were stabbed and joggers were mugged for their valuables.”