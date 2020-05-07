WATCH | Lockdown sensation 'When People Zol' featuring Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will lift your mood

South African artists may be unable to perform at concerts because of the lockdown, but that doesn't mean all is doom and gloom - thanks to Mzansi's newest killer hit, When People Zol, featuring Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Last week, the minister announced that the national command council had elected to ban the sale of cigarettes for the duration of the lockdown. She cited health concerns raised by some citizens and medical experts during public engagements with the government.

Scores of smokers have been angered by the decision, while big players in the tobacco manufacturing industry threatened court action in a bid to force the government to reverse its decision.