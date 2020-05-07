South Africa

WATCH | Lockdown sensation 'When People Zol' featuring Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will lift your mood

07 May 2020 - 12:50 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma features in the music video 'When People Zol'.
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma features in the music video 'When People Zol'.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

South African artists may be unable to perform at concerts because of the lockdown, but that doesn't mean all is doom and gloom - thanks to Mzansi's newest killer hit, When People Zol, featuring Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Last week, the minister announced that the national command council had elected to ban the sale of cigarettes for the duration of the lockdown. She cited health concerns raised by some citizens and medical experts during public engagements with the government.

Scores of smokers have been angered by the decision, while big players in the tobacco manufacturing industry threatened court action in a bid to force the government to reverse its decision.

The big ciggie war: Ramaphosa defends Dlamini-Zuma, state prepared to go to court

Jackson Mthembu said government has valid reasons for continuing the ban on the sale of cigarettes.
News
3 days ago

“When people zol, they put saliva on a paper and then they share that zol,” said the minister, adding that this was concerning as it undermined social distancing. 

Cape Town-based producer and DJ Max Hurrell opted to look on the bright side by creating a track from the statement. Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

WHEN PEOPLE ZOL 😂😂 What have I done 🤣

A post shared by Max Hurrell (@maxhurrell) on

READ MORE:

'The attacks on minister Dlamini-Zuma are baseless, unfounded and border on malicious': Khusela Diko

Khusela Diko defends cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Politics
2 days ago

Suspects use Covid-19 branding to cross borders to collect dagga

Three suspects were arrested in Ekulindeni, Mpumalanga after they impersonated Covid-19 officials in a bid to cross borders.
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | High praise for home-grown weed as '420 day' celebrated in lockdown

The merits of home cultivation were expounded on by a SA marijuana user as "420" trended on Twitter in celebration of the day, despite the "dagga ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Northern Cape couple who died of home-brewed beer loved each other dearly South Africa
  2. Most education officials not at work despite Motshekga's May 4 return date South Africa
  3. Dear Cyril, we are not your naughty children ... and Gareth Cliff also jumps in South Africa
  4. Girl, 15, raped over period of several months South Africa
  5. No try-ons, no returns for clothing: Retailers adjust rules as shoppers fume Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
X