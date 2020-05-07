WATCH | 'This is bigger than the Soweto uprising': Coconut Kelz mocks Cape Town surfers protest
Comedian and satirist Lesego Tlhabi, better known by her stage name Coconut Kelz, has weighed in on the recent protest by Cape Town residents who demanded to continue surfing during the lockdown.
She also took a jab at controversial media personality Gareth Cliff, who recently wrote an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, in which he said he was tempted to break the lockdown regulations to get back at the government for backtracking on the cigarettes ban.
“I'm here for the surf protest — just following in the footsteps of our freedom fighters Gareth Luther Cliff Junior. I think it's important that we're here and we make our voices heard,” she said.
She proceeded to take a jab at apartheid and the privileges it afforded white people.
“This is worse than apartheid! Back then, we were allowed to surf. Well, not everyone — but I mean, now that I think about it, black people don't even know how to swim. Maybe they didn't want to be on the beaches — think about it!”
Cliff and the protesters were accused of being blinded by white privilege for demanding non-essential services when scores of poor South Africans are fighting over food parcels and evictions in informal settlements amid the pandemic.
Watch the video below:
Kawabunga dudes! I was part of a big movement yesterday. Bigger than 27 April 1994. The REAL Freedom Day ✊🏻 Surf’s up! 🤙🏻 Also #GolfLivesMatter #ridingthecovidwave #flattenthecurvenotthesurf #freedomday #apartheid pic.twitter.com/8mu1iot7AZ— Coconut Kelz (@CoconutKelz) May 6, 2020
Coconut Kelz is a national treasure and she must be protected at all costs, say her fans. Here's a glimpse at what they had to say:
🤣🤣🤣🤣 I love Coconut Kelz so much. 😭🤣❤️ https://t.co/YrjSFLe3mZ— yho ha.a (@cocoamannequin) May 6, 2020
OMAG @CoconutKelz for Madam President 🇿🇦 https://t.co/YDP8sWPi2j— Da-STAY HOME-ve (@TaineMcLean) May 6, 2020