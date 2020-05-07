Western Cape travellers bring at least 56 Covid-19 cases to the Eastern Cape
The Eastern Cape health department says 56 people who travelled to the province from the Western Cape have tested positive for Covid-19.
Spokesperson Sizwe Kupela said 2,090 people had been tested at the provincial borders at Tsitsikamma and Aberdeen, while 29,516 people were screened.
Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said: “We understand that interprovincial travelling is allowed, but having so many people who have tested positive for Covid-19 coming to the Eastern Cape undermines the good work that we have been doing and continue doing.
“Why the 56 people were not tested in the Western Cape is beyond me. We need all provinces to work together in containing the spread of this virus.”
Mpekweni and Fish River resorts near Port Alfred had 110 people from the Western Cape rerouted there for screening and testing by health officials.
Kupela said all their contacts are being traced for testing.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize said the province has 849 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 388 recoveries and 18 deaths.
“We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of the people who have died Covid-19 related deaths,” said Gomba.
More results are still expected from the National Health Laboratory Services.