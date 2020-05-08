Covid-19 in Gauteng: David Makhura on testing, food relief and being responsible

Gauteng premier David Makhura on Thursday spoke at a weekly provincial command council about the efforts made to combat the spread of Covid-19.

This is what you need to know:

Screening during 'grace week'

Citizens were given a week's grace (May 1-7) to travel between provinces without permits. Makhura said at least 90,000 tests were done during this period.

“More than half a million people moved into Gauteng. In those roadblocks, there was lots of screening and testing. ”

Residents must take responsibility

Makhura said residents must understand that lockdown measures were taken to protect them.

“We want to say to our people, whether you live in a suburb or a township, that these measures are good for you. We don't want police to be the ones to make you understand that this is important and about saving lives.”