Covid-19 kills second Western Cape nurse as deaths hit 87

A second nurse has died of Covid-19 in the Western Cape, premier Alan Winde said on Friday.

Ntombizakithi Ngidi, a nurse at Tygerberg Hospital, was one of 11 new victims reported on Friday, taking the provincial death toll to 87 (up 14.4%).

“This is the second nurse we have lost to Covid-19 in the province, following the death last week of Petronella Benjamin, who was one day away from her retirement,” said Winde.

His statement came as the ANC about a call for the return of full lockdown in the Western Cape.

In a statement, the opposition party's local government spokesperson in the provincial legislature, Danville Smith, said infection hotspots needed particular attention.