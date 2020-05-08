South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Most will get it': Top SA virologist's warning on Covid-19

Most people will catch Covid-19 but the majority will not get seriously ill, says one of SA's top virologists.

08 May 2020 - 06:39 By TimesLIVE
A couple jogs past cooling towers of the defunct Orlando Power Station, as South Africa starts to relax some aspects of a stringent nationwide lockdown set to slow down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Soweto, South Africa May 7, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Fears of what will happen if new hospital has to admit virus victims

Final construction of a vital KZN facility is just weeks away.

But it may have to stop amid worries about an influx of Covid-19 patients.

The Home Away from Home organisation is helping to repatriate South Africans from all over the world

South Africans stranded abroad have a lifeline in the group Home Away From Home [HAFH]. 

Through WhatsApp and a Facebook page, the group works as a database for about 1,445 South Africans trying to make it back home.

The group works to keep everyone informed of their situation and help members find the appropriate authorities in the respective country they're in and in SA to make it happen. They also provide trauma counselling and help find locals to host those stranded until they can be repatriated.

Foreigners open hearts and homes to South Africans stuck overseas

The Home Away from Home organisation is helping to repatriate South Africans from all over the world
Call to alms: the needy were asked to feed the hungry, and this happened

On lockdown day 34 a group of NGOs dared to ask the very people in dire need to donate towards feeding the needy. 

WATCH | Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during lockdown

Informal part-time work is the bread and butter of many foreign migrant workers. They travel to SA to look for jobs, work for a few months and head back home with some money for themselves and their families.

 

“We don’t think at this point, given the totality of evidence, that it is reasonable to routinely give this drug to patients”

The study published Thursday is the largest to date to investigate the drug, which is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat malaria and certain autoimmune disorders, as a treatment for COVID-19

Coronavirus found in men's semen

A team at Shangqiu Municipal Hospital tested 38 male patients treated there at the height of the pandemic in China, in January and February.

About 16% of them had evidence of the coronavirus in their semen, the team reported in the journal JAMA Network Open.

About a quarter of them were in the acute stage of infection and nearly 9% of them were recovering, the team reported.

"We found that SARS-CoV-2 can be present in the semen of patients with COVID-19, and SARS-CoV-2 may still be detected in the semen of recovering patients," Diangeng Li of Chinese People's Liberation Army General Hospital in Beijing and colleagues wrote.

Covid-19 positive? Wits University wants you, your blood and your saliva!

If you are a survivor of the virus, these things are vital in helping save the lives of thousands.

WATCH | 'I saved David Mabuza's life and I'd do it again,' says Jacob Zuma

Top SA virologist's warning on Covid-19

Most people will catch Covid-19 but the majority will not get seriously ill, says one of SA’s top virologists.

Efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus could already be helping to reduce other illnesses, such as influenza, said Wolfgang Preiser, head of medical virology at Stellenbosch University and Tygerberg National Health Laboratory Service.

“Ultimately most people will get [Covid-19], hopefully over many months to a few years and not all at once, and most will have mild disease and recover without problems,” he said.

