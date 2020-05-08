COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Most will get it': Top SA virologist's warning on Covid-19

May 8 2020 - 7:44

The Home Away from Home organisation is helping to repatriate South Africans from all over the world

South Africans stranded abroad have a lifeline in the group Home Away From Home [HAFH].

Through WhatsApp and a Facebook page, the group works as a database for about 1,445 South Africans trying to make it back home.

The group works to keep everyone informed of their situation and help members find the appropriate authorities in the respective country they're in and in SA to make it happen. They also provide trauma counselling and help find locals to host those stranded until they can be repatriated.