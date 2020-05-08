Covid-19 positive taxi driver bust on the road charged with attempted murder

Western Cape police have arrested a 35-year-old taxi driver who tested positive for Covid-19 and then got back behind the wheel to take passengers to the Eastern Cape.

The man was stopped at a vehicle checkpoint on the R61 in Beaufort West en route to the Eastern Cape on Thursday, said Brig Novela Potelwa.

“The driver, who had apparently tested positive for the virus after taking a test on April 30 at the N2 Tsitsikamma roadblock in the Eastern Cape, was duly informed two days ago by the testing authority of the outcome of the test,” said Potelwa.