Cuban help does not come cheap, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Dr Angelique Coetzee, chairperson of the Medical Association of SA, says the first question we have to ask ourselves regarding the Cuban deployment, is whether we need then now if the peak of the epidemic is only expected to hit in September.

Secondly, she says, there is no opposition to the Cuban medical experts themselves. The issue is that the government did not consult the largest body representing doctors in SA before bringing them in.

“The money we are spending on them could have been better spent to first employ local doctors with the necessary knowledge and willingness to work, especially in rural areas. There are many out-of-work doctors and other medical staff in the country and private doctors who are willing to step in,” she said.

*Vrye Weekblad sent a list of questions to the health department regarding the matter in general and the Cubans who tested positive, specifically, but got no answers.