Durban theatre company hopes Shrek, Snoopy and Phantom of the Opera masks will lift Covid-19 gloom

At a time when masks have become standard attire for every South African, a Durban theatre company has decided to lift the gloom by creating a collection of musical masks ranging from Shrek and Snoopy to The Phantom of the Opera.

The collection is not for sale yet, but Kickstart has already been inundated with requests for the masks after posting the creations on social media.

The post reads: "Frankly, we've been disappointed with the lack of creativity in the masks we've seen around the shops. Masks are supposed to be theatrical, for heaven's sake! So, herewith, is Kickstart's #musicalmasks collection inspired by everyone's favourite musicals."

The range also includes Grease masks, Cats, Annie, Les Miserables, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, The Rocky Horror Show and The Wizard of Oz.

Artistic director Greg King told TimesLIVE: "Having produced many musicals and pantomimes over the years, our theatre company has a large store of colourful fabric scraps and off-cuts from countless costumes, puppets and props.

"When I tried to make a few practical masks out of these, each fabric immediately reminded me of the character it originally belonged to. I joked about this to my partner, Steven Stead, so we started imagining which popular shows and characters could be represented with a few iconic colours or features."