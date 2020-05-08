Euthanasia for horses as lockdown cripples racing industry in SA

South African horse racing faces a dire financial crisis with 60,000 jobs on the line and desperate owners turning to euthanasia as the industry is hammered by the lockdown.

Difficult decisions are having to be made around retrenchments. About 400 horses per month face the prospect of being euthanised, and some have already been put down.

The industry is on the verge of collapse, according to the National Horseracing Authority (NHA).

It is lobbying the national command council (NCC) for permission to resume controlled, closed racing under level 4 of the lockdown to stave off jobs losses, the closure of facilities and the euthanising or abandoning of distressed horses.

The CEO of Freeman Stallions, based in Cape Town, said the closure of racecourses to help flatten the curve of the pandemic had a crippling effect on his business, leaving stark choices: closing down, retrenching some staff and imposing salary cuts, or putting down some horses.

“I am very worried. This is my life. It’s the reason I get up every day,” said John Freeman.

He said it was difficult to maintain the “labour-intensive” business.

“The attrition rate is growing and very alarming,” he said.

Freeman said on average, it cost about R10,000 a month to maintain a horse, split on items such as grooming, stables and specific foods.