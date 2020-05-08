'Most will get it': Top SA virologist's warning on Covid-19

“But there will be a proportion who will be very ill and some will die, and not all of those will be people in the risk groups. Once a friend is seriously ill in hospital, everyone will change their minds.”

Preiser told TimesLIVE he was cautiously optimistic the measures in place to combat Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, could also help combat other harmful diseases affecting the general population.

“There is some evidence that there is less influenza than expected already, and perhaps there will be a reduction in diarrhoea, too. Whether that will also translate into less TB remains to be seen, as it is normally not an acute onset illness,” he said.

“A reason for hope is in my mind also that our health care systems are geared up for HIV and TB mass programmes, and I would hope that the same type of structures, etc, will also be used and work against Covid. Improved infection control measures for TB patients should also help addressing Covid.”